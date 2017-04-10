Redskins LB Junior Galette arrested

BILOXI, Miss. – Redskins linebacker Junior Galette was arrested over the weekend following an altercation at a minor league baseball park in Mississippi.

Galette was arrested Friday at MGM Park, site of a spring break concert event. According to NFL.com, Galette was involved in a fight and then ran away. He was charged with disorderly conduct and failure to comply.

In a statement, the Redskins said: “We are aware of the incident. We are gathering information and will refrain from making any further comment.”

The 29 year old linebacker missed the past two seasons after twice tearing his Achilles tendon.