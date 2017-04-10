Police: 2 adults dead, 2 students hospitalized in California elementary school shooting

Two adults were found dead in a classroom and two students are in unknown condition after a shooter walked on to the North Park Elementary School campus in San Bernardino on Monday and opened fire in what the police chief characterized as a suspected murder-suicide.

The shooter was also possibly down, according to a tweet from San Bernardino Police Department Chief Jarrod Burguan, who said the information was preliminary.

Burguan later tweeted that the shooting was a suspected murder-suicide. Two students were transported to a local hospital after the incident, which took place in a classroom, he said.

The San Bernardino County Fire first confirmed there were multiple victims at approximately 10:45 a.m., but did not provide a count.

Students at Cal State University San Bernardino were asked to shelter in place until further notice amid the report of an active shooter at the elementary school, which is located a few blocks from campus, according to the college.