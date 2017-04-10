Former gov. employee for Navy pleads guilty to receiving gratuities from public official

NORFOLK, Va. – A former government employee who worked with the U.S. Navy pleaded guilty Monday to receiving gratuities from a public official.

William Hutsenpiller was charged with conspiracy to receive gratuities by a public official, the Norfolk Clerk’s Office said.

On March 14 News 3 dug into court records that gave insight into a federal investigation involving Hutsenpiller.

The employee was once in charge of a $200 million budget for the Navy and pleaded guilty to using his position to try and make money for himself.

According to court records, 56-year-old Hutsenpiller is accused of taking kickbacks from subcontractors for several years.

They are the same companies hired to do work for the military.

Millions of dollars are spent fixing and maintaining military ships every year.

Between 2009 – 2013 Hutsenpiller was the civilian GS-15 Financial Department Head for the Norfolk Ship Support Activity which has been renamed to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center.

Hutsenpiller was in charge of the operating budget for payroll, facilities, overtime, travel and leave, it states.

His charges were filed after questions came about regarding alleged kickbacks and the whereabouts of 5.1 million dollars.

Hutsenpiller’s sentencing is scheduled for July 21.