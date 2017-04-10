3 International Space Station crew members return to Earth

After 173 days in space, three crew members returned to Earth on Monday from the International Space Station.

Earth has 3 more people on it as @Astro_Kimbrough, Sergey Ryzhikov & Andrey Borisenko land at 7:20am ET. Watch: https://t.co/KX5g7zfYQe pic.twitter.com/zIHBS2I0NS — NASA (@NASA) April 10, 2017

The descent module carrying NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko landed at approximately 7:20 a.m. ET in Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.

The crew undocked from the International Space Station at approximately 3:57 a.m. ET to begin the journey back to Earth.

.@Astro_Kimbrough and two cosmonauts say farewell and close #Soyuz hatches at 12:45am ET. Undocking set for 3:57am. https://t.co/d2hbUCrEcq pic.twitter.com/ZJeal8wnFU — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) April 10, 2017

As the Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft undocked from the ISS, Expedition 51 began under the command of NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, along with Flight Engineers Oleg Novitskiy of Roscosmos and Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency.

Two new crew members will arrive at the International Space Station in late April.

RELATED:

Watch: Astronauts perform second of three scheduled spacewalks at International Space Station

Watch: Astronauts perform first of three scheduled spacewalks at International Space Station