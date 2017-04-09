× First Warning Forecast: Mild and tranquil day on tap

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking less wind and warmer temperatures in your First Warning Forecast.

A sunny day on tap today. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Another dry and even warmer day for Monday. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 in some places! A weak cold front will approach Tuesday night and cross Wednesday. Could see a few showers on Wednesday. Keeping a 30 percent chance.

The rest of the week is looking dry and quiet with above normal highs. The coolest day this week, looks to be Saturday, with highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild. Less wind. Highs in the mid and upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear with lows in the lower 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid and upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 7 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

