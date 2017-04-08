Young quarterbacks battling in Old Dominion’s spring practices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Spring practices haven't been as smooth as the Monarchs win in the Bahamas in December. Rightfully so, as that's the last time they played at full-speed with pads on until today.

Old Dominion's working the kinks out as a team during spring practices, but they're also looking for their next signal caller. The Monarchs lost David Washington to graduation, and now look to fill the void within their stable of young quarterbacks.

Redshirt freshman Drayton Arnold, redshirt sophomore Blake Larussa, and freshman Kevin Sheckells are all going head-to-head. "It's good for all three of us," said ex-Bishop Sullivan star Larussa. "Coming out here and competing today, it's only going to make each of us better, so I think it's good for us."

The Monarchs spring game is next Saturday at 3 p.m and will be open to fans.