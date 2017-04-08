× Six people rescued from the York River after kayaks capsize

JAMES CITY COUNTY – Six people had to be rescued from the York River Saturday morning after their kayaks capsized.

According to officials, an adventure racing group of about 30 members began their day at York River State Park in James City County in a combined bicycling, boating and orienteering event.

At 9:39 a.m. a 911 call was received stating that several people were in the waters of the York River near Croaker Landing after their kayaks capsized.

Crews from the James City-Bruton Volunteer Fire Department and the James City County Fire and Police Departments arrived and found three people in the water near the Croaker Landing boat ramp.

It was also reporter that an unknown number of others were missing.

A rescue boat was launched and pulled the three people from the water.

The VCU LifeEvac 3 medical helicopter was then on scene and located three more people in the water and guided rescue crews to them.

Three of the six pulled from the water required medical attention from being in the cold water for up to an hour.

Those three were were taken to Williamsburg Sentara Regional Medical Center and should make full recoveries.

A search of the river was conducted for other members of the adventure racing group, with assistance from the US Coast Guard, Virginia Marine Police, Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, West Point Volunteer Fire Department, Camp Peary Fire Department and York County Fire and Life Safety.

Other members of the racing group were found stranded in various remote locations all the river and all were eventually accounted for by the group.