Man found beneath train in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Crews found a man with multiple traumatic injuries beneath a train and between the rails of the train tracks early Saturday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m., units from Norfolk Fire-Rescue were sent to the railroad tracks near Terminal Blvd. and Diven St.

The man was extricated from beneath the train at 3:50 a.m.

He received Advanced Life Support care and was taken by medics to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He was turned over to the emergency department staff at 4:07 a.m.

Engines 12 and 9, Ladder 7, Rescue 2, Medic 12 and Battalion Chief 2 responded with a total of 18 personnel.