Escape Ship: Captain’s Challenge returns to Nauticus

NORFOLK, Va. – The nation’s only escape room on board an actual battleship is returning to Nauticus on April 14.

Teams work today to solve a series of challenges and puzzles hidden inside the Battleship Wisconsin’s Captain’s Cabin within a set amount of time.

Since its premiere last summer, thousands of people have taken part in the interactive game that tests critical thinking skills.

Escape Ship: Captain’s Challenge at Nauticus is open Friday through Sunday. The cost is $20 per person with discounts for groups of ten. Advance reservations are required and can be booked at http://nauticus.org/escapeship. The experience is recommended for ages 14 and up.

For more information, call (757) 664-1000.