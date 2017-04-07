Two dead after truck rams pedestrians on Stockholm street

Two people have been killed after a vehicle was driven onto the busiest street in the center of Stockholm, according to the Swedish Security Police.

“Some kind of vehicle has been driven into a street full of pedestrians,” Swedish Police spokesman Lars Vilstrom told CNN Friday.

“We have a lot of police officers on the scene. We don’t have numbers yet,” he said.

“Police are on location securing the area. People have been injured but we cannot give a number of injuries at this time,” a police spokesman told CNN by phone.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has been informed about the situation in Stockholm and is returning to the capital from the west right now, his spokesman Erik Nises told CNN.

