Reporting live from the road about RV living on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Keith Sims is a former NFL lineman for the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins, now a member of the Dolphins game-day broadcast team. Keith and his wife Tia are the bloggers behind http://www.soulfulrvfamily.com and call themselves “not your typical RV family.” They are on a mission to educate other families, especially African American families, about the benefits of traveling in an RV.