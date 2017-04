ODU Cheerleading wins NCA National Championship

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Old Dominion University Cheerleading team won the 2017 NCA (National Cheerleaders Association) Intermediate All-Girl 1A National Championship on Friday in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Competing for the first time since 2015, the squad defeated a host of teams to win the national championship.

The members of the 2017 ODU squad are Victoria Ashnault, Tashauna Augustine, Rachel Ayers, Jaimie Belch, Kenyetta Boddie, Cayla Boykins, Taylor Cross, Briana Davis, Meredith Fiskus, Kia Hill, Desa Horsford, Tabetha House, Kymeshia Jefferson, Melissa Kenny, Summer Lena, Sydney Martin, Madison McNicholas, Madison Pearman, Ashley Porter, Cameron Prentiss, Morgan Rhodes, Diamond Rice, Briana Roberts, Courtney Rojas, Dari Sirles, Makhalia Taliaferro Bibbs, Jasmine Waller, Diona West and Markisha Woodley.

Intermediate All-Girl IA

FINAL RESULTS