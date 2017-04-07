× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Windy today and a cool weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until 5 PM for the Outer Banks of Dare County. Strong west winds will create minor flooding on the soundside of the Outer Banks.***

A windy and cool end to the week… Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds today as an area of low pressure exits to our north. A few isolated showers may try to wrap in behind the low but most areas will stay dry. It will still be very windy today with persistent west winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to near 35 mph. Highs will only reach the low 60s today, below normal and about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Clouds will clear out overnight but it will be windy and chilly. Expect NW winds at 10 to 20 with gust to 30 mph tonight. Lows will slip into the upper 30s for many locations.

This weekend looks very nice but on the cooler side. A few clouds may linger into Saturday morning but we will see plenty of sun overall. Highs will return to the low 60s and winds will slowly relax through the day. Expect plenty of sunshine on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We will warm back into the 70s again next week.

Today: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: W 15-25G35

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Windy, Chilly. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Calming Winds. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NW/W 5-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 7th

1889 Heavy Rain: 2.20″ Norfolk

