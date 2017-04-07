Big Ben will be back

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – For the 14th straight season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are not in the market for a new starting quarterback.

Despite waffling on his future earlier this year, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger confirms he will return to the black & yellow in 2017 for his 14th NFL season.

Roethlisberger made the announcement with a tweet Friday afternoon.

Informed the team I am looking forward to my 14th season. Steeler Nation will get my absolute best! — Ben. — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) April 7, 2017

Last season, Big Ben threw for 3,819 yards and 29 touchdowns in 14 regular season games for Pittsburgh. In three playoff games, Roethlisberger threw three touchdowns and four interceptions during the Steelers run to the AFC Championship.

Pittsburgh’s first round pick (11th overall) in the 2004 NFL Draft turned 35 last month.