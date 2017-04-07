After three other convictions, serial child molester in Norfolk sentenced to 20 years

NORFOLK, Va. – A serial child molester was sentenced Friday, the Department of Justice announced.

68-year-old Michael Murphy is a registered sex offender who was collecting child pornography.

Murphy was sentenced to 20 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release.

He pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography on Dec. 28, 2016.

According to court documents, Murphy was identified by the Norfolk Police Department in March 2016 when a 9-year-old girl said she was being molested by Murphy.

Murphy’s electronics were seized and analyzed and showed evidence of child pornography images that Murphy had collected on the Internet.

Murphy was a registered sex offender, having been convicted in Norfolk courts of various offenses.

In 1993 of he was convicted of attempted statutory rape and sodomy, in 1994 of production of child pornography, carnal knowledge, and sodomy, and in 2006 of indecent liberties with children.

Murphy’s minor victims have ranged from 4 years old to 14 years old.