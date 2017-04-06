Virginia Beach firefighters battle early morning fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Firefighters responded to a commercial fire early Thursday morning.

Dispatchers received a call at 3:54 a.m. about a structure on fire in the 1200 block of First Colonial Road.

Crews arrived on scene in five minutes and located smoke coming from the roof of a commercial building.

Firefighters were able to isolate the fire to the roof.

The building was not occupied at the time, and no injuries have been reported.

At this time, officials are warning the public to avoid First Colonial Road at Mill Dam Road.

Expect road closure for an hour.