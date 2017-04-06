× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Severe storms move across the region

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking storms then a cool down… A cold front is pushing through the Mid-Atlantic today bringing a chance for strong to severe storms and ushering in a cool down to end the week.

We are still looking at a threat for severe storms this morning but the storms are not as widespread. The majority of the rain is splitting to our SE and NW. However, that does not mean we are completely in the clear. Scattered strong to severe storms are still possible this morning. Pockets of heavy rain could still trigger localized flooding. Some storms could contain hail and even isolated tornadoes. It will be very windy today with S to SW winds at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35+ mph. Rain and storms will become even more scattered this afternoon as clouds break up. Expect highs in the mid 70s this afternoon.

We will see partly cloudy skies tonight with a few isolated showers possible. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 40s and it will still be windy. Expect SW winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Cooler air will move in to end the week. Expect highs in the low 60s on Friday. We will see partly sunny skies with a few leftover showers possible. It will still be windy Friday with west winds at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph. We will see plenty of sunshine this weekend with highs in the low 60s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday.

Today: Showers/Storms (70%), Possible Severe, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S/SW 15-25G40

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: W 15-25G35

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 6th

1790 Tornadoes: Charles City Co, Dinwiddie Co

1889 Nor’easter: High winds, coastal flooding, heavy rain, snow, sleet

1958 F1 Tornado: Newport News

