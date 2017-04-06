Severe storms deliver another tornado threat to Hampton Roads, NE North Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Severe weather passed through much of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina on Thursday.

The entire area was placed under a Tornado Watch around 7 a.m. That watch expired for most of the area around 2:15 p.m. It remains in effect for Accomack and Northampton Counties until 4 p.m.

Around 12:30 p.m., a Tornado Warning was issued for Chesapeake, Portsmouth and Norfolk. That warning expired at 1 p.m.

Damage has been reported across the area.

Rappahannock General Hospital in Kilmarnock was damaged by the storm. Photos shared with WTVR CBS 6 from the hospital showed broken windows and a damaged facade.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said they investigating after residents reported a water spout/tornado touchdown in the 3100 block of Sand Fiddler Road in the Sandbridge area.

Several homes were damaged and the department said there were no reported injuries.

The Chesapeake Public Communications Department said there are reports of downed power lines and trees near the 3000 block of South Battlefield.

There are also reports of farms damaged in the Hickory Ridge area.

As of 3 p.m. many Dominion Power customers are also reporting power outages:

Virginia Beach-665

Chesapeake-5,809

Portsmouth- 213

Suffolk- 8

Hampton-73

Newport News- 15

James City County-395