Newport News Police investigate after 18-year-old shot in leg

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police responded to the area of 18th street and Jefferson Avenue in Newport News at 4:23 p.m., Thursday afternoon.

Police said officers located a female a suffering a gunshot wound to her leg.

The 18-year-old victim told police she was walking with a male relative when two cars approached and several shots were fired.

She said her male relative ran from the area and she was not able to give a description of the cars.

The injuries appear to be non-life threatening and the victim was transported to a local hospital, police said.

If you have any information that may help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.