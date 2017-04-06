× Gavin Grimm speaks before members of Congress

NORFOLK, Va. – Gavin Grimm won’t have his day at the Supreme Court, but still made his case for transgender rights before members of Congress on Thursday morning.

“My case will not be resolved until after I graduate, but this fight is bigger than me,” Grimm said during a forum about civil rights during the Trump administration.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court decided not to hear his case, sending it back to the lower court. The decision followed the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw Obama-era guidance on the issue. That guidance directed schools to let transgender students use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity. Opponents believed the federal government shouldn’t have gotten involved in the issue.

Grimm, who was born as female, but identifies as male, sued the Gloucester County School Board in 2015 when his school stopped allowing him to use the boy’s restroom. The Gloucester County School Board enforced a policy that requires transgender students to use a separate restroom from their peers.

“Treating trans students with dignity and respect should not be controversial,” Grimm said during the forum.