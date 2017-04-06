× First Warning Forecast: Cool and windy end to the week

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking mostly dry and windy conditions heading into the end of the work week.

Partly cloudy skies overnight, with lows in the upper 40s. A slight chance for a passing shower, otherwise dry.

Cooler temperatures to end the work week. Highs on Friday in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A mixture of sun and clouds with an isolated shower possible. It will still be on the windy side with west winds at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph.

Plenty of sunshine on tap for the weekend with highs in the 60s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. A slight chance for an isolated shower (20%). Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower possible (20%). Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: W 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph, gusts up to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

