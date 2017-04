LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Emmy-award winning comedian and icon Don Rickles died Thursday morning at his home in Los Angeles as a result of kidney failure.

He was 90-years-old and would have turned 91 on May 8.

CBS News confirmed the death via a statement from his rep.

Don Rickles has died at the age of 90, per his rep pic.twitter.com/fYGGkkaSh5 — Stefan Becket (@becket) April 6, 2017

Rickles is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara; their daughter, Mindy Mann, and her husband Ed; and two grandchildren, Ethan and Harrison Mann.