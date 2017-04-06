12-year-old girl’s face grazed by bullet shot into Newport News apartment

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 12-year-old girl was injured Thursday morning when a bullet grazed her face, according to Newport News Police.

The girl was upstairs in an apartment in the 600 block of Dresden Drive when a bullet traveled through the window and grazed her face.

The girl’s wound is non-life threatening. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If anyone has any information that may help Newport News Police with their investigation, they’re asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.