× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Severe storms moving our way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Severe threat moving in…We are tracking a weather system with multiple chances for strong to severe storms. Expect sunshine this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs will reach the low 70s today with clouds building in this afternoon. Rain chances will increase tonight as a warm front slides through the Mid-Atlantic. Severe storms are possible tonight with the best chance near midnight and for North Carolina. Most of our southern areas are at a level 2 (slight risk) for severe storms tonight.

Another round of strong to severe storms is likely for Thursday morning ahead of a cold front. Most of eastern VA and eastern NC are at a level 3 (enhanced risk) for severe storms Thursday. Heavy downpours, strong and gusty winds, large hail, and tornadoes are all possible. Most of the showers and storms will move out by midday. Highs will return to near 70 but winds will stay strong all day with gusts to near 40 mph possible.

Cooler air will move in to end the week. Expect highs in the low to mid 60s on Friday. Expect partly sunny skies with a few leftover showers possible. We will see plenty of sunshine this weekend with highs in the low 60s.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N/SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (40%), Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SE/S 10-15G20

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%), Possible Severe, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: S/SW 15-25G40

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 5th

1957 F1 Tornado: Pasquotank Co

1977 F1 Tornado: Accomack Co

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.