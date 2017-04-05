Virginia to study decriminalizing simple marijuana possession

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia took one small step Wednesday toward decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana.

The Virginia State Crime Commission announced it will study the issue later this year.

Senate Majority leader Tommy Norment of James City County asked for the study after several Norfolk officials also requested it.

Several bills to decriminalize simple possession of marijuana have been introduced in the General Assembly in recent years, but all have failed.

The study will be presented to the General Assembly when it reconvenes in January.

The two democratic candidates for Governor, Lt. Governor Ralph Northam and former Congressman Tom Perriello both tweeted their support for the Crime Commission’s decision.

A growing number of states have decriminalized simple possession of small amounts of marijuana in recent years.

One step at a time. We'll chalk this one up for a win. https://t.co/3cwfLjeIuh — Ralph Northam (@RalphNortham) April 5, 2017

Great news. Decrim reform is long overdue and this is an important first step toward fixing a broken system that locks up too many people. https://t.co/W5TXO0zF2L — Tom Perriello (@tomperriello) April 5, 2017

