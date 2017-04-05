Police seeking public’s help to find Hampton shooting suspects

HAMPTON, Va. – Police need your help locating suspects involved in a shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Just after 8 p.m., police were called to a shooting that happened in the 100 block of Pine Chapel Road.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old Hampton man with a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspects fired several shots in the area and the victim was hit one time. Police say the victim did not know the suspects.

Police are still investigating and have not released any suspect information.

If you have any information that may help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.