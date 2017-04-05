× People are going “Over the Edge” in Virginia Beach to raise money for Vanguard Landing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An upcoming fundraiser in Virginia Beach isn’t for the faint of heart.

People who raise enough money will be able to rappel off a hotel at the Oceanfront next month.

The event, called ‘Over the Edge,’ is being held to raise money for the non-profit Vanguard Landing.

It’s a self-sustaining residential community that will be built in the Pungo area of Virginia Beach for adults with mild to moderate intellectual disabilities.

The ‘Over the Edge’ fundraiser will take place Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m – 5 p.m at the Holiday Inn Oceanside. That’s located at 2101 Atlantic Ave.

Participants need to raise at least $1,200 to be eligible to rappel.

You may also see some people rappelling at the hotel during their media day on Friday, May 5.

Click here for more information on the event and to learn how you can sign up.