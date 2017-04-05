Norfolk Admirals introducing new logo, uniforms next season

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Admirals are retiring their current battleship logo at the end of the 2016-17 season and will debut a new logo and new uniforms next season.

The team made the announcement Tuesday.

The team has used the battleship logo since the 2004-05 season.

From 1989-90 through 1994-95, when the team was still the Hampton Roads Admirals, and during their original stint in the ECHL, the team’s logo was a gold anchor surrounded by five gold stars on a circular navy blue background.

From 1995-96 through 1999-00, the logo featured a large gold anchor with the team’s name crossing through it.

For the 2000-01 season, the Hampton Roads Admirals moved up to the AHL and changed their name to the Norfolk Admirals and their logo changed again, this time combining their two previous logos. From 2000-01 through 2003-04, the logo featured five gold stars on a navy blue circular background with the team’s name crossing through it.

The battleship logo introduced in 2004-05 features a black battleship firing hockey pucks. The team’s name along with five gold stars appear under the ship.

The final game of the 2016 season will be played at Norfolk Scope on Saturday, April 8 against the Reading Royals.

After the game, fans will be able to bid on the white home jerseys being worn for the final time. The Admirals will also be auctioning off their locker room logo floor mat and the final game’s used puck with the battleship logo.