Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - MOTOWN THE MUSICAL is the true American dream story of Motown founder Berry Gordy’s journey from featherweight boxer to the heavyweight music mogul who launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson and many more.

We meet two cast members and play "Name that Motown Tune" for a chance to give away tickets to some lucky viewer.

ENTER TO WIN HERE

(Contest closes Thursday 4/6 @ 5pm)

MOTOWN THE MUSICAL

APR 4 - 9, 2017

Chrysler Hall

www.sevenvenues.com