Moyock teen battling rare diseases finds support miles away

MOYOCK, NC – A 14-year-old girl is finding support from an unlikely source in her fight against rare, chronic illnesses.

Kendal Lane has Chiari malformation, idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and was forced to travel to New York for treatment. Kendal is recovering at home after having six surgeries – including five brain surgeries – since October.

She’s been out of school for more than a year.

Now the community in the Western Branch section of Chesapeake is coming together to show support.

Julie Rauch suffers from IIH and Ehlers-Danlos and says she learned Kendal’s story through a Facebook support group she helps run.

Last week Rauch and others created and left boxes at locations around the area, including Starbucks and Chick-Fil-A, and asked people to drop handmade postcards inside with supportive messages for Kendal.

So far they’ve collected hundreds and are planning to deliver them to Kendal this weekend.

Watch News 3 at 11 for the full story.