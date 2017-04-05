Man in listed in critical condition following Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Police responded to a shooting Tuesday night around 11 p.m.
The incident happened in the 6200 block of Alexander Street.
When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and is listed in critical condition.
Police have not released a description of the suspect.
If you have any information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
36.891783 -76.235970