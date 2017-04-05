Man crashes car into Newport News sex shop

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – An elderly man crashed into a Newport News sex shop Wednesday afternoon.

On April 5 just before 1 p.m., Newport News Police received a call about a vehicle that struck a building.

When officers arrived, they saw the vehicle crashed into the Love Shack in the 900 block of J. Clyde Morris Blvd.

The front glass of the building was damaged.

According to police, the man had an unknown medical condition that contributed to the crash. He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.