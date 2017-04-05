Getting ready for the 49th Charity Bowl on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The 49th Annual Priority Toyota Charity Bowl Celebrity Football Game benefiting local children’s charities takes place on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at S.B Ballard Stadium on the campus of Old Dominion University starting at 12:00 pm.

Watch as local celebrities, national sports legends and dignitaries play a game of flag football for the title of 2017 Charity Bowl Champion.

We have two local athletes on Coast Live to talk about the big game - Aaron Rouse and Keith Burnell.

More info: prioritytoyotacharitybowl.com

Also on TV - Watch the CHARITY BOWL AT ODU TAILGATE SHOW on WTKR Saturday 4/15 at 9am and see a telecast of the game Sunday 4/16 at Noon on WGNT-TV.