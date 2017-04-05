× First Warning Forecast: Tracking strong-to-severe storms on the way

Tracking strong-to-severe storms on the way….The First Warning Storm Team is keeping a close eye on a potent weather system that will bring showers and storms late tonight into Thursday. Some of those storms could be strong to severe.

As we move through our Wednesday afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Then, tonight, all eyes will be on the radar as a cold front pushes closer to the area. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies tonight with showers and possibly a thunderstorm moving in. Most of the rain and storms will arrive through Thursday morning. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s tonight.

Showers and storms are likely Thursday morning as the cold front inches closer to the area. Most of Eastern VA and Eastern NC are at a level 3 (enhanced risk) for severe storms Thursday. Heavy rain, strong, gusty winds, large hail, and tornadoes are all possible. Localized flooding will also be a big concern from these storms. Most of the showers and storms will move out by early afternoon as the cold front pushes offshore. Highs will be in the lower 70s, but winds will stay strong all day with gusts to near 35 to 40 mph. Clearing skies will be the rule through the afternoon and evening on Thursday.

On Friday, we’ll see partly sunny skies. A couple of lingering showers are possible. Highs will cool into the low to mid 60s Friday. We will see plenty of sunshine this weekend with highs in the low 60s.

This Afternoon: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E/SE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Showers/Storms (40%). Windy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SE 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers/Storms (70%). Storms could be strong to severe. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: S/SW 15-25 mph, gusts to 35-40 mph.

Friday: Partly Sunny. Isolated Shower (20%). Breezy and Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds: W 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1957 F1 Tornado: Pasquotank Co

1977 F1 Tornado: Accomack Co

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

