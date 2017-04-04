× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies, warm, and windy

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clearing, warm, and windy… The showers and storms from yesterday cleared out very early this morning and clouds will follow. Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning, partly cloudy for midday, and mostly sunny this afternoon. Temperatures will warm to near 80 today, about 15 degrees above normal. It will be windy with SW to west winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Winds will relax tonight with clear skies and lows falling into the upper 50s.

Expect sunshine Wednesday morning but clouds will begin to build in for the afternoon as our next weather system moves in. Highs will slip to near 70 on Wednesday. A warm front will lead the way with showers and possible storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A cold front will follow with more showers and storms possible Thursday midday to afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. It will be windy again Thursday with highs in the low 70s.

Cooler air will move in to end the week. Expect highs in the mid 60s on Friday and low 60s this weekend. A few showers could linger for Friday but the weekend looks dry.

Today: Clearing Skies, Warm, Windy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW/W 10-20G30

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs near 70. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 4th

1977 Tornado Chesapeake

1980 F1 Tornado: Norfolk

1999 F0 Tornado: Westmoreland Co

