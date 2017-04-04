Suffolk residents evacuated from homes due to possible hazmat situation

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews are on the scene of a hazmat incident at a residence in the 200 block of Bosley Avenue.

Emergency Communications received a call at 7:18 p.m., about potential hazardous chemicals in the backyard of a single family home in the Lakeside neighborhood, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that surrounding residents should be evacuated, including those in the 200 and 300 block of Bosley Avenue, and several residents in the 700 block of Maryland Avenue.

The State Police Hazmat team is on the way to the scene.

Roads are closed at the intersections of Smith Street and Bosley Avenue, Maryland Avenue and Bosley Avenue, as well as Causey Avenue and Bosley Avenue.

