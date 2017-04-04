Norfolk coffeehouse to offer discount to women on Equal Pay Day

NORFOLK, Va. – Borjo Coffeehouse will offer a special discount to women to celebrate Equal Pay Day on April 4.

The coffeehouse is partnering with Progress Virginia, which is helping the business organize the event.

April 4 symbolically marks how much longer full-time working women need to work to earn the same pay that men earned the year before.

“The wage gap really impacts women across their career and lifespans,” said Emily Martin, general counsel and vice president for Workplace Justice at the National Women’s Law Center.

She added that a woman working full time, year-round will lose more than $10,000 a year to the wage gap.

“That means that women will have less wealth, less resources for retirement, and it is one reason why women are likely to take time out of the workforce to do caregiving because they earn less than their male counterparts.”