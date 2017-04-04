Naval Station Norfolk briefly placed on lock down after false reports of active shooter

NORFOLK, Va. – Naval Station Norfolk was briefly placed on a lock down Tuesday afternoon after reports that shots were fired in the vicinity of a building on base.

A Naval Station Norfolk spokesperson confirmed to News 3 that a Sailor reported to the Quarterdeck that there could be an active shooter in building M-51.

Base officials searched and cleared the building, located on Moffatt Street, which houses Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic.

Regular traffic flow on and off the base has resumed.

