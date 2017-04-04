Ghee, Mitchell: A pair of ‘peake performers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - We at News 3 are happy to partner with the Chesapeake Sports Club. Thursday at the club's annual jamboree, we'll award the male and female athletes of the year.

For these two Chesapeake athletes, "senioritis" has as much of a chance of sticking around as a toupee in a twister.

"I want to finish off my senior year strong," Grassfield's Lauryn Ghee said.

"I just use that as motivation to keep going," explained former Oscar Smith quarterback Shon Mitchell.

And speaking of hair, most competitors see the fancy 'do of Lauryn Ghee from behind - because she's often outrunning them. Between indoor and outdoor track and field, the Grassfield High School sprinter has won nine gold, six silver and three bronze medals at VHSL state meets. That's in addition to breaking a couple of state records along the way.

She can add to that title total later this spring - before she heads to the University of Florida on scholarship. Yes, Grassfield's Ghee is Going to be a Gator.

"Yes I have a sense of accomplishment," Ghee told News 3. "But I'm still hungry. I have a couple more thing to do before I finish up."

If Lauryn is all about the Gs, Shon Mitchell is all about the Ws - as in wins. As a four year starter at quarterback for Oscar Smith, Mitchell won 52 games and lost just six.

The four-time first team All-conference selection, who is already enrolled at William & Mary, also leaves Smith as Virginia's all-time leader in passing yards, completions and touchdowns.

"That's not an individual thing," Mitchell admitted. "That's something that comes from my teammates, from my coaches, from my community."

With scholarships on the table and records in hand, Ghee and Mitchell stay motivated for more. And there's sure additional accolades to come. But this week, we celebrate the Chesapeake pair as the male and female athletes of the year.