Brown bagged: Redskins sign LB Zach Brown

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent linebacker Zach Brown. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Brown (6-1, 248) originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (52nd overall) of the Tennessee Titans in the 2012 NFL Draft. In five combined seasons with the Titans (2012-15) and Buffalo Bills (2016), Brown has appeared in 65 career regular season games with 49 starts, compiling 408 career tackles (291 solo), 17 passes defensed, 14.0 sacks, seven interceptions (including two returned for touchdowns), four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

In his lone season in Buffalo last year, Brown started all 16 games and led the AFC with 149 tackles (97 solo), second-most in the NFL. He also contributed 4.0 sacks, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and an interception en route to earning his first career Pro Bowl selection.

Brown played collegiately at North Carolina, starting 23 of the 47 games in which he appeared for the Tar Heels. He recorded 230 career tackles (19 for loss), seven interceptions, 5.5 sacks, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Brown, 27, attended Wilde Lake H.S. in Columbia, Md., where he earned All-Howard County honors as a senior after rushing for 1,537 yards and 20 touchdowns in addition to collecting more than 90 solo tackles. He was born Oct. 23, 1989.