HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Most adults are familiar with probiotics and the role they play in our overall health. But many people don’t realize probiotics are also important for babies and their growing bodies. Best-selling author and parenting expert, Dr. Tanya Altmann tells us more.
A look at the benefits of probiotocs for babies on Coast Live
-
New dads risk depression too, study says
-
Advice for moms on getting active after having kids on Coast Live
-
Wait to cut umbilical cord, experts urge
-
Fitness targets for the New Year on Coast Live
-
Acupuncture shows promise in migraine treatment, study says
-
-
Is 50 the new 40 for motherhood?
-
Home staging, cute babies and more from COVA Magazine on Coast Live
-
Could living close to a major roadway increase dementia risk?
-
Advice for making the most of VA financing on Coast Live
-
Despite pain, VCU student excels in class and in life
-
-
Finding a fountain of youth swimming in the water on Coast Live
-
Looking for hope in the wake of tragedy on Coast Live
-
Gluten-free diets: Where do we stand?