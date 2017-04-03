Woman taken to hospital after three vehicle crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – A woman was taken to a local hospital after a three vehicle crash Monday night.

The crash was in the 6400 block of Godwin Boulevard/Route 10 and Five Mile Road.

Emergency Communications received a call at 7:49 p.m. about the accident involving two passenger vehicles and a pick-up truck.

The roadway in the area is completely shut down and officers are redirecting northbound and southbound traffic.

Traffic will be detoured at Kings Fork Road at Godwin Boulevard/Route 10. Police said the portion of the roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours.

An adult female was treated at the scene and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.