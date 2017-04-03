She-Crab Soup Classic returns to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The quest to find out which restaurant has the best she-crab soup will begin at the 9th Annual East Coast She-Crab Soup Classic.

The competition will be from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 at 24th Street Park.

Nineteen area restaurants will serve their unique versions of the soup.

The event will be presented by the Culinary Institute of Virginia, College of the Culinary Arts of ECPI University.

Only 1,500 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $17.50 (plus service fee) at all Ticketmaster locations, by phone at 800.745.3000 or purchase online at www.ticketmaster.com.