New inclusive playground in Northampton Co. helps promote community unity

NORTHAMPTON, N.C. – A new, all-inclusive playground at the Cultural and Wellness Center in Jackson is open to people of all abilities.

The new playground has plenty of fun equipment available, including a Liberty Swing made for children and adults who use wheel chairs. There’s also a rocking boat, quad-seater seesaw, jungle climber with adaptive seat and entrance way, adaptive swings, rock climber dome and workout equipment.

Trillium Health Resources, a specialty care manager for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, gave Pamlico County Parks and Recreation $300,000 for the playground.

“Trillium is so excited to officially open the playground in Jackson and continue making a positive impact on the community,” says Leza Wainwright, CEO of Trillium. “With these new updates, children with disabilities can better enjoy play time with their peers, and family members with disabilities can participate in outside play together. We strive to strengthen the bonds within the community, and this park helps eliminate the stigma of disabilities.”

Several towns and counties in eastern North Carolina applied for grants to build new playgrounds.

Grants were awarded to 30 locations, including Beaufort, Bertie, Brunswick, Camden, Carteret (Emerald Isle and Morehead City), Chowan, Craven (New Bern, Havelock and Dover), Currituck (Barco and Point Harbor), Dare, Gates, Hertford, Martin, New Hanover (Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach), Northampton, Onslow (Jacksonville and Swansboro), Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender (Hampstead and Burgaw), Perquimans, Pitt (Greenville and Ayden), Tyrell and Washington.