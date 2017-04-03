× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Severe storms possible tonight

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking storm chances… We will start Monday with sunshine and temperatures in the 40s. Clouds will build in this afternoon with highs reaching the low 70s. Winds will also increase through the day, with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. Rain chances will be low today but will go up tonight as a cold front pushes in.

Expect scattered showers and storms tonight and into early Tuesday morning. Some storms could be strong to severe. Most of Hampton Roads and NE NC are in the “Marginal Risk” (level 1) category for severe storms. Our biggest threat will be strong and gusty winds. Overnight lows will fall to near 60.

Showers and storms will taper off Tuesday morning and skies will clear for the afternoon. Highs will warm into the low 80s Tuesday. It will be windy through the day with gusts to 30 mph. Highs will slip to near 70 on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. We are tracking another chance for showers and storms on Thursday.

Today: Clouds Building In, Warmer, Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-15G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (60%), Possible Severe, Windy. Lows near 60. Winds: S 10-20G30

Tomorrow: AM Showers/Storms (60%), Clearing Skies, Windy, Warmer. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 3rd

1979 F1 Tornado: Bertie Co

