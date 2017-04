GLENDALE, Ariz. – In a game featuring a pair of teams struggling to find any offensive rhythm, due in part to an multitude of fouls calls – especially in the second half, North Carolina finished with a flurry to win the 2017 NCAA men’s basketball title game, 71-65.

It’s the 6th title for North Carolina, in 11 title game appearances on 20 Final Four trips. Last season, the Tar Heels lost the NCAA title game to Villanova on a buzzer beater.

.