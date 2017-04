Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - On April 8 from 6:00pm-8:30pm at the Virginia Zoo the d’Art Center is hosting its annual fundraising event, the d’Art Affair.

We learn about the event while we watch a local d'Art Center artist create a cute fish sculpture in flame-worked glass.

2017 D'Art Affair

Saturday, April 8

6:00pm-8:30pm at the Virginia Zoo

www.d-artcenter.org