× First Warning Forecast: Tracking more showers and storms

Tracking more showers and storms….The First Warning Storm Team is tracking the threat for more storms in your forecast this week.

As we move through our Monday night, a cold front will approach the area from the southwest, giving way to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. Heavy rain, localized flooding and gusty winds will be the biggest threats, but we’ll continue to monitor the forecast closely through the night. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. Winds will blow in from the south between 15 and 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph or so.

Showers and isolated storms will be possible very early on Tuesday. Otherwise, as we move through the day, expect a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will soar into the lower 80s under gusty southwest winds. In fact, winds will blow in from the southwest between 15 and 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph.

On Wednesday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower 70s. We’ll see highs in the low 70s on Thursday, just in time for more showers and storms to move in with our next frontal system. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. We’ll continue to track it for you.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Showers/Storms (60%). Storms could be strong to severe. Windy. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds: S 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Tuesday: AM Showers/Storms (50%). Then, clearing skies. Windy and Warm. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health for Tuesday

Pollen: Moderate (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1979 F1 Tornado: Bertie Co.

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.