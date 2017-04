JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. РAn 83-year-old woman was hit by a car on John Tyler Highway near Chickahominy Riverfront Park.

It happened on Monday at 11:30 a.m.

According to police, the woman was riding her bike at the time of the incident.

She was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond with life threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene.

John Tyler Highway was closed in both directions for two hours.

Download the News 3 app for updates