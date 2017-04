CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police said a student was found with a gun at school on March 31.

Authorities got a call about the gun around 3 p.m.

The student is eight years old and brought the gun to Georgetown Primary School in Chesapeake.

Police said the gun was not loaded.

There is no information available on what consequences the student may face a this time.

A message about the incident was sent to parents Monday.